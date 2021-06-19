West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sets New 1-Year High at $350.65

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $350.65 and last traded at $349.58, with a volume of 718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $346.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

