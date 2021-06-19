Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Down 4.1%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) was down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 1,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 723,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $840.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after buying an additional 829,663 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,555,000 after buying an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,375,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after buying an additional 294,516 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

