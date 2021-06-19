Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Up 3.4%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.37. Approximately 52,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,960,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after buying an additional 703,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.