Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Up 23.1% in May

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:BFIT opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 3,130.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 71,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 27,242 shares in the last quarter.

