TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading 5.3% Higher

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.96. 2,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,266,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

