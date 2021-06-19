Short Interest in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Increases By 19.9%

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 222,700 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 185,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.28. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

