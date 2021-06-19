Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Short Interest Up 24.7% in May

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 13th total of 255,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $839.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth $51,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

