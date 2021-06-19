Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Raised to $50.00 at B. Riley

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

SHOO stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 175.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.24. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $44.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,802,000 after purchasing an additional 79,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

