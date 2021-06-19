ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $68.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of COP stock opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

