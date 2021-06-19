American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Now Covered by Colliers Securities

Research analysts at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.
Shares of AFIN opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $883.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.69.
About American Finance Trust
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.