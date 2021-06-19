American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Now Covered by Colliers Securities

Research analysts at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of AFIN opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $883.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,942,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after buying an additional 225,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,245 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.