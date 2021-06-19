JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $105.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MS. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.42.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS opened at $84.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.29. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.