Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.87.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.