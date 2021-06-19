LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $140.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

