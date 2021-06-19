LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $140.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.51% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.21.
Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.
In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
