Analysts Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Billion

Equities analysts predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post $5.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.63 billion. International Paper posted sales of $4.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $22.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.30 billion to $24.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Shares of IP opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Paper by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after purchasing an additional 232,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

