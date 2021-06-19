Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of KRA opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kraton has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $45.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kraton by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraton by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.