Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Given New $52.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.07. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

