Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Given New $52.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NYSE:CHCT opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.07. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $52.54.
Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
Read More: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.