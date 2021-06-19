Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

OPI opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,031 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 42,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 20.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

