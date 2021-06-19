Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $196.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AYI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.97.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $178.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.20. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $83.52 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 118.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,590,000 after buying an additional 106,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,807,000 after buying an additional 84,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

