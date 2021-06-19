BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MOGO. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mogo from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Mogo from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.46.

Mogo stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 2.96. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mogo by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 574,131 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

