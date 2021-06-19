Stifel Nicolaus Increases AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $85.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.89.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $80.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock worth $4,642,804. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

