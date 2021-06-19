Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.60 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2362 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 52.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,153,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,304 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at $8,899,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 113.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 468,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 249,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

