Short Interest in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Rises By 28.0%

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 988,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,570,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

HAE opened at $62.75 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

