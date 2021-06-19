NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 13th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 446,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in NETSTREIT by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 309,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NETSTREIT by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122,306 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.14 million and a P/E ratio of 33.77.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

