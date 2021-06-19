Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $7.38

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $6.93. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.71.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 18.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

