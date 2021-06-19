Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Gap Down to $36.99

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.99, but opened at $35.43. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 31,481 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3855 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -151.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 209,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 41,852 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 183,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 199,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

