Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 45,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,711,268 shares.The stock last traded at $17.96 and had previously closed at $18.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research dropped their target price on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Grubhub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.78.

Get Grubhub alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,773 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 1st quarter worth $5,652,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 33,794 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grubhub Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.