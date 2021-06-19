Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $44.57

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.57, but opened at $43.11. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $43.56, with a volume of 13,098 shares traded.

GMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 597,691 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,266,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,681,000 after acquiring an additional 365,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 17.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,388,000 after acquiring an additional 262,284 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

