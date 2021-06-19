SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Gap Down to $17.41

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.41, but opened at $16.90. SSR Mining shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 16,502 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.19.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 93.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in SSR Mining by 43.1% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $103,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

