Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $123.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

NYSE RCL opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.19. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 132,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,339 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,244,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.