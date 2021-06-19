TheStreet Upgrades Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALTO. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $409.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 3.09. Alto Ingredients has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.24. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $218.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 321,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,594. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

