Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

OGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Origin Enterprises to an add rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Libertas Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Origin Enterprises stock opened at GBX 3.31 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.16 million and a PE ratio of 17.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.77. Origin Enterprises has a 1 year low of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.15 ($0.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.30.

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.