Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 319.18 ($4.17).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.27) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 863 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £983.82 ($1,285.37). Also, insider Warren East sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £993.22 ($1,297.65). Insiders acquired a total of 2,708 shares of company stock worth $293,937 over the last quarter.

RR stock opened at GBX 107.52 ($1.40) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.11. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The firm has a market cap of £9.00 billion and a PE ratio of -2.03.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

