Critical Survey: Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) versus HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Itaú Unibanco pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Itaú Unibanco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HarborOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and HarborOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Unibanco 11.81% 15.87% 1.20% HarborOne Bancorp 19.47% 8.58% 1.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and HarborOne Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Unibanco $33.73 billion 1.83 $3.67 billion $0.40 15.88 HarborOne Bancorp $287.70 million 2.75 $44.79 million $0.82 17.16

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than HarborOne Bancorp. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Itaú Unibanco and HarborOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Unibanco 0 1 0 0 2.00 HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.71%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Summary

HarborOne Bancorp beats Itaú Unibanco on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident; and reinsurance products. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and companies. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operates a subsidiary of IUPAR – ItaÃº Unibanco ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also provides a range of educational services through HarborOne U, such as classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 26 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. It also operates administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, as well as 5 ATM locations in Massachusetts; and maintains 39 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts.

