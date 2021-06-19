Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.11.
Shares of TXG opened at C$15.41 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In related news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,820.89.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
