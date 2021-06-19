Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.11.

Shares of TXG opened at C$15.41 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,820.89.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

