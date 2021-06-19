SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

SPXC has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. SPX has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SPX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

