JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

