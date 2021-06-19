JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,408,017,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,366 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

