Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 9,022 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,938% compared to the average daily volume of 297 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in PetroChina by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in PetroChina in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PetroChina by 86.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PetroChina by 48.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $44.64 on Friday. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.85.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that PetroChina will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.336 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.12.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.