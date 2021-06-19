Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $329.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective upped by Societe Generale from $313.00 to $329.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.91.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $281.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.97. Accenture has a 52-week low of $199.47 and a 52-week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

