Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

AQUA opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,116. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

