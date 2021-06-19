Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Given New $1.30 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) had its price target boosted by Fundamental Research to $1.30 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 143.56% and a negative return on equity of 89.15%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.