Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Lifted to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pets at Home Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Pets at Home Group stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

