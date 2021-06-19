Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €160.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WCH. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €136.36 ($160.43).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH opened at €124.05 ($145.94) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 28.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €131.57. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a one year high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.