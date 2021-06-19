Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

FULT opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

