Zacks: Brokerages Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post -$1.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will announce ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.35). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04.

RLMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.34. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $106,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,730.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

