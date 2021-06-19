easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 968 ($12.65) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,967.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -3.24.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

