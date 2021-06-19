easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 968 ($12.65) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,967.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -3.24.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

