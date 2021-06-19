IDOX (LON:IDOX) Earns No Recommendation Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their no recommendation rating on shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

IDOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of IDOX to a hold rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of IDOX opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £293.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. IDOX has a twelve month low of GBX 42.10 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 79 ($1.03).

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

