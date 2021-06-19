Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON NBI opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.78 million and a P/E ratio of -4.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 12-month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 130 ($1.70).

In related news, insider Stephen Yapp acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £45,600 ($59,576.69).

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

