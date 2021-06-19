Credit Suisse Group Raises SThree (LON:STEM) Price Target to GBX 495

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get SThree alerts:

Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 453 ($5.92) on Tuesday. SThree has a twelve month low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £604.54 million and a P/E ratio of 36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 416.14.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.