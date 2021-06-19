Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Short Interest Up 29.1% in May

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of CNBKA opened at $113.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $632.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.22. Century Bancorp has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.71 per share, with a total value of $104,762.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 868,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,542,646.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.68 per share, for a total transaction of $45,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 863,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,267,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,002 shares of company stock valued at $281,108. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 508.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

